Texas Architect May/June 2016

Dallas-based three : living architecture, working with Roman and Williams, transformed San Antonio’s Pearl Brewery into a luxury hotel.

Minimal in form and color, clear and open in plan, this new home in Dallas by Morrision Dillworth + Walls was designed for empty-nesters looking to downsize.

Perched above El Paso, the Franklin Mountain House — Tucson practice Hazelbaker Rush’s first project — was in spired by the bleak but arresting qualities of the Southwestern landscape.

Malone Maxwell Borson Architects give a family of five in Austin a pristine but durable abode that capitalizes on its enviable site overlooking the Colorado River.

A great diversity of peoples, wielding a wide variety of materials, have left their mark on the Lone Star State’s architecture. But can we say that a true Texas vernacular exists?

Sometimes the only way to convey the spirit of a conference is through a journalistic poem.

For the Houses issue, Aaron Seward writes about the recently restored bungalow he rents in Austin.

The Grit and the Grandeur

In this issue we feature six houses, five of them in Texas, one outside of the state but designed by a Texas architect. While of varying character, each project exhibits a sensitive approach to site conditions and client wishes. Also presented are two prominent restoration projects and the new Knoll showroom and office in Houston.

