Texas Architect May/June 2016

In this issue we feature six houses, five of them in Texas, one outside of the state but designed by a Texas architect. While of varying character, each project exhibits a sensitive approach to site conditions and client wishes. Also presented are two prominent restoration projects and the new Knoll showroom and office in Houston.

My House

by: Aaron Seward

For the Houses issue, Aaron Seward writes about the recently restored bungalow he rents in Austin.

Verses on Designing and Building

by: Aaron Seward

Sometimes the only way to convey the spirit of a conference is through a journalistic poem.

In Place — Thoughts on a (North) Texas Vernacular

by: W. Mark Gunderson, AIA

A great diversity of peoples, wielding a wide variety of materials, have left their mark on the Lone Star State’s architecture. But can we say that a true Texas vernacular exists?

Blank Canvas

by: Chris Cobb, AIA
Architect: Malone Maxwell Borson Architects

Malone Maxwell Borson Architects give a family of five in Austin a pristine but durable abode that capitalizes on its enviable site overlooking the Colorado River.

Where Texas Ends

by: Jack Murphy, Assoc. AIA

Perched above El Paso, the Franklin Mountain House — Tucson practice Hazelbaker Rush’s first project — was in spired by the bleak but arresting qualities of the Southwestern landscape.

Almost White Box

by: Audrey Maxwell, AIA

Minimal in form and color, clear and open in plan, this new home in Dallas by Morrision Dillworth + Walls was designed for empty-nesters looking to downsize.

The Grit and the Grandeur

by: Aaron Seward
Architect: living architecture

Dallas-based three : living architecture, working with Roman and Williams, transformed San Antonio’s Pearl Brewery into a luxury hotel.

