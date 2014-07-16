Texas Architect May/June 2016
In this issue we feature six houses, five of them in Texas, one outside of the state but designed by a Texas architect. While of varying character, each project exhibits a sensitive approach to site conditions and client wishes. Also presented are two prominent restoration projects and the new Knoll showroom and office in Houston.
My House
For the Houses issue, Aaron Seward writes about the recently restored bungalow he rents in Austin.
Verses on Designing and Building
Sometimes the only way to convey the spirit of a conference is through a journalistic poem.
In Place — Thoughts on a (North) Texas Vernacular
A great diversity of peoples, wielding a wide variety of materials, have left their mark on the Lone Star State’s architecture. But can we say that a true Texas vernacular exists?
Blank Canvas
Architect: Malone Maxwell Borson Architects
Malone Maxwell Borson Architects give a family of five in Austin a pristine but durable abode that capitalizes on its enviable site overlooking the Colorado River.
Where Texas Ends
Perched above El Paso, the Franklin Mountain House — Tucson practice Hazelbaker Rush’s first project — was in spired by the bleak but arresting qualities of the Southwestern landscape.
Almost White Box
Minimal in form and color, clear and open in plan, this new home in Dallas by Morrision Dillworth + Walls was designed for empty-nesters looking to downsize.