Top 5 Reasons YOU (Yes, You) Should Go to Architects Day
Wendy Heger, AIA, provides the top 5 reasons to attend Architects Day.
McAllen: An Architectural Panorama
Participants in the 24th Annual Building Communities Conference of the Lower Río Grande Valley Chapter of the American Institute of Architects began a two-day conference at South Padre Island with a daylong, preconference tour on September 29 that focused on domestic architecture in the border city of McAllen.
Lake|Flato Settles Into East Austin Office
Lake|Flato, a fixture of San Antonio for 30 years, has recently opened an Austin outpost. The team, which has been working in the city since March, moved into a new space on the East Side in October. The firm has signed a five-year lease for the space and has plans to grow.
Bullet Train Winners Chosen
The winners of Texas Central’s student design competition have been announced.