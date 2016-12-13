Top 5 Reasons YOU (Yes, You) Should Go to Architects Day

Wendy Heger, AIA, provides the top 5 reasons to attend Architects Day.

January 02, 2017

McAllen: An Architectural Panorama

Participants in the 24th Annual Building Communities Conference of the Lower Río Grande Valley Chapter of the American Institute of Architects began a two-day conference at South Padre Island with a daylong, preconference tour on September 29 that focused on domestic architecture in the border city of McAllen.

December 13, 2016

Lake|Flato Settles Into East Austin Office

Lake|Flato, a fixture of San Antonio for 30 years, has recently opened an Austin outpost. The team, which has been working in the city since March, moved into a new space on the East Side in October. The firm has signed a five-year lease for the space and has plans to grow.

December 13, 2016

Bullet Train Winners Chosen

The winners of Texas Central’s student design competition have been announced.

December 13, 2016
