Legislative Preview
With a new legislative session just beginning, David Lancaster, Hon. AIA, Senior Advocate, runs down some issues that could impact architects during this year’s Regular Session, which runs through Memorial Day.
January 26, 2017
Cotton Gin Receives AIA Honor Award
AIA National recently announced its 2017 Honor Award winners. Among those was Antenora Architects’ Cotton Gin at the Co-Op District in Hutto.
January 25, 2017
Check Your Selfie Before You Wreck Your Selfie
El Paso’s AGENCY Architecture designed a selfie wall installation as part of Chalk the Block, an annual event sponsored by the City of El Paso Museum and Cultural Affairs Department.
January 23, 2017
Top 5 Reasons YOU (Yes, You) Should Go to Architects Day
Wendy Heger, AIA, provides the top 5 reasons to attend Architects Day.
January 02, 2017